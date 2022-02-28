Letter to the editor: The silence of Republicans is deafening
Breckenridge
Trump’s victory in 2016 was due, in large part, to the virulent reactions to Hillary’s alleged misuse of her office emails. People yelled for her to be jailed. Others called her a traitor. This helped Trump to victory.
After the election, the FBI issued a report stating Hillary was guilty of poor judgment. Serious? Yes. But Trump just raised the ante. His actions call for legal action. All documents at the end of an administration are to be turned over to the National Archives. But the man-child who was our one-term president did what was only good for him.
Any reaction from responsible Republicans?
Zero. Not one of the senators or representatives who called for Hillary’s scalp have said one thing about this real security breach. It appears that at least 90% of Republican officeholders are absolutely terrified of Trump. Strange. It could be that pending legal and civil judgments could make it impossible for Trump to ever hold office again.
