Letter to the editor: The teachers’ choice candidates are actually running for our kids

As a local teacher for over a decade and mother of two Summit kids, I’m certain the upcoming election for school board is of the utmost importance; this election is for the soul of Summit. Last week, I was awarded second place in Best of Summit for teacher in grades 9 to 12. (What an honor!) And for whatever that title is worth, I am asking the Summit community to come together and rally behind the teachers’ choice for school board: Johanna Kugler, Lisa Webster, Chris Guarino and Kate Hudnut.

Each of these candidates not only has extensive experience and time as locals, they also have spent years of time volunteering in Summit, championing and supporting students, teachers and our local community. They have been engaging in our educational institutions for a long time, demonstrating unwavering commitment to Summit County. They are absolutely the best choice for your vote and are truly the candidates who are for the kids.

In contrast, the slate candidates have not even lived in Summit long enough to make many of the outrageous claims they have been touting about our teachers, staff, students and the school district. Teachers already put “academics first,” despite messages to convince you otherwise. It will also prove difficult to retain and support teachers since they were unwilling to meet with teachers union representatives during the campaign. Many teachers have already had hateful interactions with the slate candidates, including me. And transparency? These women have been anything but transparent with our community. Changing political parties, exorbitant campaign funds, misrepresenting and misquoting teachers and district documents, disseminating anti-Summit School District propaganda and attacking teachers. These are not the candidates who will move the district forward.

Vote Kugler, Webster, Guarino and Hudnut — the teachers’ choice and true candidates running for our kids.