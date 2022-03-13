Letter to the editor: The thing that is closest to driving me away from Summit is the traffic

Summit County commissioners, town of Silverthorne, Colorado Department of Transportation and anyone running for election locally: I have lived in Summit County for 39 years, and the thing that is closest to driving me away is the traffic.

Housing and wages are huge problems that everyone is talking about. There are no easy solutions or fixes.

This letter is about Interstate 70 closures and the gridlock that comes with them. There are things that can be done to help the gridlock.

The town of Silverthorne needs to take action to prevent people from parking on roads and blocking intersections, mainly on Colorado Highway 9 while they wait for I-70 to reopen. Use the parking lots at the factory outlet stores, Target, etc., just get them off the road so locals can get home or to their jobs.

CDOT needs to not allow people to get on the interstate knowing they have nowhere to go once they get to Exit 205. Having current information on their website would also be nice. The new website is really poor, and the road map does not reflect what is going on when major roads close. In California, they check your vehicle for proper tires or chains when the weather gets bad. Let’s stop ill-equipped drivers from getting on the roads

The county commissioners can help by working with CDOT and the town of Silverthorne to come up with a plan for interstate closures. Create more parking areas for stuck travelers. Work with CDOT to keep travelers on I-70 or don’t let them get this far when roads shut down.