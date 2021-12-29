Letter to the editor: The unvaccinated should be prepared for the consequences of their choices

In response to a recent letter to the editor regarding “dehumanization” of the unvaccinated, I must reply: I certainly believe that people have the right to make their own choices. However, some choices run counter to the common good.

For example, some people choose to drive while impaired, and that can lead to very unfortunate consequences, so we have laws that criminalize that choice. Some people choose to smoke, and that has been deemed a violation of the common good in enclosed spaces, so yes, these people are asked to leave or are segregated. Both of these examples point to selected minorities who have been criminalized or segregated.

When I think of examples of horrible, unlawful and unethical stripping of the rights of selected minorities, I think of the Jews of Europe in the 1930s to 1940s, the internment of the American Japanese citizens during World War II, any enslaved populations, and the genocide and dehumanization of the Native Americans. The list goes on and none of these populations were doing anything detrimental to the common good.

Unfortunately, the facts are that unvaccinated people are detrimental to the common good because they have given the COVID-19 virus time to linger and mutate. Therefore, while nobody should be dehumanized for failing the common good, they certainly should be prepared for the consequences of their choices.