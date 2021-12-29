Letter to the editor: The unvaccinated should pay more for health insurance

As we signed up for 2022 health insurance, one of the key questions was do we use tobacco or not? In 43 states, smokers pay more for health insurance than nonsmokers (50% more in 40 states). The reason is straightforward: As a group, smokers consume more health care resources than nonsmokers.

This same logic needs to be applied for COVID-19 vaccinations. Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the unvaccinated are 20 times more likely to require hospitalization than the vaccinated. As a group, they are consuming more health care resources.

The vaccinated should not subsidize health care costs for the unvaccinated in the same way that nonsmokers should not subsidize the health care cost for smokers. Facts and data are clearly not working to convince the unvaccinated. Maybe a hit to the pocketbook would.