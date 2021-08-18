Letter to the editor: There aren’t enough resources for low-income seniors

I am an extremely low-income senior with some disabilities, which are emotional and physical. I cannot get the help I need with chores related to moving out of Blue River Apartments. Even though they go to market rate rental prices in 2024, I have had to get on waiting lists much earlier due to my low-income status and how long it can sometimes take to find something appropriate.

By a miracle, I found something much earlier. I am taking it because of the fear of being homeless if I wait until later to take something. Thus, I must be out of Blue River Apartments by Sept. 30.

I have had a couple of people help me minimally, but it is not enough. I need help taking heavy books to donate to the library. I need people to take bulkier items to Habitat for Humanity. I need people to take items to the Resaddled Thrift store in Silverthorne. I need people to take food, at the last minute, to the Family & Intercultural Resource Center food bank.

The Summit County Community and Senior Center has granted me some money, via an agency called Vintage, which can pay someone for chores or the final cleaning of my place. But no one will take the job.

The resource center will not help to cover the required sublet fee of nearly $1,000, which I had to incur just to move during my current lease.

There is no way to give 60 days notice and know you have a place lined up just in time these days.

I have lived here since June 2010, and no one will help me. When I take heavy items to donate, my hip goes out for a couple days. I am injuring myself trying to do an impossible task.