Letter to the editor: There is a need for substantive dialogue in politics

In his most recent missive in the Summit Daily News, Kim McGahey refers to the letter I wrote that was published last week. The focus was that Democrats and Republicans can agree on fundamental values that form the basis of our democracy. This provides the foundation for real conversation and meaningful give and take that is healthy for both parties.

McGahey opines, “The lamenting opinion was that a viable two-party system was necessary to have balanced government and unity in our culture.” What is lamentable is that McGahey doesn’t understand that this statement is correct. A viable two-party system is necessary.

McGahey must’ve missed my other recent letter regarding “we the people” and the need to “tone down rhetoric” that merely serves the purpose of dividing people rather than bringing them together. I warned that letter writers and columnists, whose primary purpose was to be divisive, risked being “tuned out.” I quote these statements from his Tuesday column:

“Liberal posturing to assume the moral high ground”

“Unplugged by their liberal minions in Silicon Valley”

Thousands of liberals relocating and “bringing their dirty political laundry to wave in our clean Colorado air”

“The left has its belief system based on truth according to moral relativism, which accepts whatever is expedient.”

It was just this myopic rhetoric that was the subject of my previous article. It wasn’t a liberal conspiracy to squelch meaningful discussion. Please read the letter in a back issue and judge for yourself.

My recent “lamenting” letter to which McGahey refers is one person’s attempt to inject mutual respect and real dialogue into politics. McGahey, you have earned the distinction of being the first to be “tuned out.”