Letter to the editor: There is a problem with the timing of the SC Alert system
Silverthorne
This is a timeline related to the SC Alerts announcement Feb. 9 that vaccine appointments were available for my 68-year-old wife.
Per the Summit Daily News, the announcement was made at 3:30 p.m. I am signed up for the SC Alerts. I got my text message alert at 3:45 p.m., my phone call alert at 3:51 p.m., and my email alert at 4:02 p.m. I was on the scheduling site by 3:48 (three minutes after I got my first alert) and was told that the appointments were all full. I continued to access the scheduling site for 20 minutes with the same response. I also called the number provided in the announcement multiple times but only got messages, no real person.
There is either a terrible problem with the SC Alerts system or there is a group that actually got notified at 3:30 p.m. or earlier or possibly both occurred.
