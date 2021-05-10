Letter to the editor: There is no comparing the smallpox and COVID-19 vaccines

Letter writer Ted Woodson compares the COVID-19 vaccine to the smallpox vaccine, although there is no comparison. The COVID vaccine does not yet have final approval by our government mother, the Food and Drug Administration. The COVID mRNA concoction can compromise immune systems, as discovered in animal trials with earlier SARS vaccines .

COVID death rates overall are under 0.5%, mainly occurring in older people with underlying physical problems. If those people lose their immunity, trouble looms. But apparently, COVID has cured the flu, as flu diagnoses dropped from several million in 2019 to under 1,500 last year.

Should COVID vaccines be mandatory? UCLA researchers found little evidence that variations in public policy explained the course of the pandemic in different places and concluded that the role of legal restrictions, such as vaccine requirements, “is likely overstated” in a 2020 National Bureau of Economic Research paper .

You would think Summit’s thousands of California Democrats who support these failing authoritarian causes would have learned their lesson on the left coast. In the meantime, this senior citizen will humor the Woodsons of the world by wearing my mask so they don’t go apoplectic. Besides, it keeps my face warm in Summit’s cool air. And yes, I’ve gotten my vaccine, so we’ll see if I’m still around next year to support Kim McGahey’s Conservative Common Sense.