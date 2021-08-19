Letter to the editor: Those going on about critical race theory are not very educated

I have never commented on the objectionable things that occasionally show up in the paper in Summit County. But this time I simply must:

First, my credentials:

Undergraduate, master’s and doctorate degrees in political science and Russian-area studies

University of Michigan Law School

One branch of my family came over on the Mayflower

I have been to the Statue of Liberty eight times

Those people talking about Marxism and communism have no possible idea what they are talking about.

The individuals going on about critical race theory are not very educated and should keep their opinions to themselves and not inflict their ignorance on the rest of us. I’m also guessing they probably would rather have white neighbors and friends.

Our country has been, from the very beginning — think salve owner Thomas Jefferson — a country that has treated nonwhites appallingly. Our children need to know the good and bad aspects of our country, whether we are discussing race or any other aspect of our society.