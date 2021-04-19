Letter to the editor: Those who know nothing are not willing to listen to those who do

I have a suggestion for letter writer Patrick Dolan: If you don’t want to be treated like a child, don’t act like one. As I read his missive, it struck me that his attitude, and that of like-minded folk, is the reason we can’t seem to shake this virus. He doesn’t want to be told to wear a mask, and he doesn’t want some unnamed politician who doesn’t know him to make decisions about his health and safety. Never mind that during a pandemic, his health and safety affects all those with whom he has contact, and never mind that decisions are being made with the best available science guiding those decisions.

Dolan has decided that masks are ineffective against the spread of the virus based on his 68 years of experience as, what, an observer of people on the street? He is certainly not an expert in the field, but he is more than willing to share his worldly advice on matters of public health. All of which brings me back to the original point: We can’t seem to get a handle on this virus precisely because people who know nothing are not willing to listen to those who do.