Letter to the editor: Time for Summit to assume responsibility on mobile home park

According to a Summit Daily article, the sale and redevelopment of two mobile home parks in Silverthorne will displace approximately 15 families and 68 Summit County residents. It seems that no one is taking responsibility to relocate these families by the June deadline, and there are no reasonably priced rentals for these residents to move to. The new builder has graciously offered to help, but they should not have to do this on their own because they have no legal responsibility to finance the relocation.

It’s time for Summit County to assume responsibility to provide an alternate location for these families. Summit County should either purchase new land or redevelop land they already own, if they have appropriate land that will work. They then need to relocate the trailer homes or provide tiny homes for these residents.

The new owner of the trailer park land plans to build approximately 50 new condos at this location, which will be sold for $600,000 to $1 million. Considering the significant increase in property taxes that Summit County will receive every year, they can certainly afford this. Summit County needs to quickly provide a new location, and manage and help finance the relocation.