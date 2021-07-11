Letter to the editor: Time to be upfront about our nation’s past

So you know, I am a white male in my 60s. I have voted in every election since I turned 18 years old. I voted independent for a while; I approach public issues trying to suss out what makes good sense. Recent times show that common sense may not be common.

When someone loses an election, and through legitimate recounts and court challenges are proven beyond any sensible doubt to have lost, then it is time to step down. It should be considered un-American to perpetuate an alternate reality to stoke division and hate.

When it comes to critical race theory, it is obvious that we were sold a false narrative on how the U.S. really treated minorities; bad actions and behaviors were buried or covered up. And it would seem that they were covered up due to people realizing at some point how bad it made us look. An alternate reality was put into our history books by not being upfront about our country’s misgivings.

I am disappointed that I was not given the true story growing up. Perhaps the reason racism is so front and center now is white-America leadership never owned up to or addressed our past racism. When one political party does all it can to avoid the truth or reality, and instead promotes conspiracy theories and outright lies, it hurts America. It is past the time that our nation needs to get real, please.