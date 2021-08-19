Letter to the editor: Tips for achieving marital bliss from those who know

Rare is a union that does not eventually experience the trials and tribulations mentioned in the standard marriage vows. What do people say when asked for the secret to their 50 years or so of staying together?

Simply saying, “yes, dear,” with a smile

Willingness to compromise when there were disagreements

Taking turns giving in

Embracing the revolution in the division of labor: both leaving for work, both doing domestic chores, both changing diapers

Saying, “Thank heavens for good sex.” It can get you through a lot.

Finally, wives should understand that men will respond positively to anything except “hold my purse.”