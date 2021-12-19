Letter to the editor: Today, there is very nearly zero danger from vaccination

I have a couple of friends who will not vaccinate. We talk. They know I have witnessed a deadly vaccination injury firsthand and been a witness at a federal vaccination injury hearing.

Vaccination safety for young children had gaps 25 years ago. Everything has changed, and today there is very nearly zero danger for children older than 5. Adults who have suffered death from vaccinations are less than the number who, statistically, just die of natural causes every day. In fact, those who get their vaccinations are less likely to die of any cause, including traffic accidents, than those who do not because we represent a smarter, more careful cohort.

Still, we are assaulted daily with false claims about the dangers of COVID-19 vaccinations. Always consider the source! If a doctor tells you COVID-19 vaccinations are dangerous, then you should preform one of the standard tests to determine if evidence of brain injury is present: Ask them who is the president of the United States of America.