Letter to the editor: Today’s elites are waging a war on Christianity

Many among the ultra-wealthy elites — like Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook), Jack Dorsey (Twitter), Tim Cook (Apple), Bill Gates (Microsoft), etc. — are leftist, and they are trying to change the world to match their imagination. They are using political means to gain control of us and our way of life. They want to create a new world order. These are the same people who are limiting our rights to free speech.

Many of you may not know your history, but in the late 1800s and up until World War I, the French elites considered Jews loyal only to themselves. They were suspiciously regarded as other if not worse. Then the German troops arrived in Paris in June 1940. In the months and years that followed, Nazi occupation and the establishment of the Vichy government, the entire financial and social world of that generation of Jewish people was quickly and deliberately destroyed with the approval of that same government. A number of years later, many of them were exterminated by the Nazis.

History tends to repeat itself. The far left wants critical race theory to be taught to our young, formative minds in school. They want to force their visions on our young people and others. Its real target is Christianity. The Soviet educational system sought not to enlighten, but to indoctrinate young minds in proper government-approved thought.

It is all-out war on Christians. If we Christians do not get involved, they will win.

We have had a republic here since 1776. I hope and pray we can keep it. However, if we let elitists control us, we will become a Marxist/socialist country. These types of governments have never ended well for their citizens. Cuba and Venezuela are clearly recent examples.