Letter to the editor: Todd Rankin is the epitome of selfless service to his community
Breckenridge
With the upcoming 2022 Breckenridge Town Council election, I’m writing to articulate my support for Todd Rankin.
Rankin is the epitome of selfless service to his community and would be an asset to Breckenridge and Summit County. As director of Summit Youth Hockey, I’ve had the privilege of getting to know Rankin over that past few years and can attest to the people of Breckenridge that his actions speak louder than any words.
Rankin and his wife, Barbra, have raised, through their Skatesgiving fundraiser, close to $100,000 for the members of Summit hockey. Without his support, 100s of local players would not have been introduce to the great sport of hockey that teaches respect, positive attitude, commitment and fun to our local athletes.
When heading to the polls April 5, please consider Rankin, a candidate that holds his community to a higher standard than any personal ambitions.
