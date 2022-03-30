Letter to the editor: Todd Rankin’s real estate expertise will help on Breck Town Council

Our community is at a pivotal crossroads as we navigate a shortage of housing for our workers, a lack of child care, busy trails, construction of another parking garage, a short-term rental cap and changes to our quality of life due to the popularity of our ski town.

I have known Todd Rankin for over a decade and have served alongside him on the Summit County Open Space Advisory Council for close to 10 years.

His time spent serving the county open space board will help us thoughtfully and successfully transition from an acquisition-focused to a more management-focused open space program.

Rankin’s real estate expertise includes running a real estate company, selling multiple developments, selling hundreds of market-rate homes, mentoring 19 employees and selling over 150 deed-restricted homes. He is uniquely qualified to help us navigate the housing shortage and the short-term rental guidelines to ensure we end up with the best solution for our entire community.

In addition, his fundraising efforts, with over $100,000 raised in three years with the homegrown SkatesGiving.com event, show his commitment to bettering our community by providing free kid’s hockey.

A vote for Rankin is a vote for the town of Breckenridge and the people of our town. It will help us ensure we continue to have an amazing ski town well into the future.

Please join me in voting for Rankin for Breckenridge Town Council on April 5.