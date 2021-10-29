Letter to the editor: Too bad officials didn’t look at the data on Frisco promenade decision
Frisco
Too bad we are not a democracy and don’t have officials who looked at the data and realized that people spend more money when they get out of their cars.
I’ll spend less time on Main Street if noisy and polluting cars are allowed to disturb the atmosphere. Seems unjust to make pedestrians breath these fumes, don’t you think, Andy Held? It’s much healthier to walk and breath clean air. Maybe a compromise would be to only allow zero-emissions vehicles?
