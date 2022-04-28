Letter to the Editor: Town council needs different priorities

So, Breckenridge Town Council decided to spend our money on employee housing. OK. I get that they need to keep the plates spinning — quite literally, with the staffing shortages at their restaurants — for the ballooning tourist economy.

However, driving by these projects, we see the vast expanse of roof surfaces that are unadorned with solar panels. What a wasted opportunity!

Think of the opportunity that we are missing out on with these publicly-funded structures. Why have the acres of a solar farm displace any additional structures when we can morph the two and save the limited valley floor for better use?

Town Council, it is time to get ahead of the curve and the looming crisis of energy demands and limited resources before it’s too late.

First, Town Council should take every opportunity to fully utilize the public projects even though we are too late on the parking garage fiasco, by the way. Second, Town Council needs to take a stand against Vail Resorts and require a daily limit on skier visitors since there are just too many people. Third, Town Council ought to represent the majority and stop with the obviously self-serving policies council members have rammed down our throats.