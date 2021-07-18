Letter to the editor: Trail overcrowding is not just a Summit County issue

As native Coloradans who relocated from the Front Range to Summit County in 2020, we would like to share our thoughts on the issue of trail overcrowding and access.

First, this is not just a Summit County issue; this is a Colorado issue. The Front Range cities can help out Summit County by increasing the acreage of outdoor space, parks and inner-city walking trails for their residents.

Second, it seems logical to consider increasing the percent of accessible acreage and trails within the national forest service land from the currently available 20%. But what percentage increase will satisfy the demand without further impacting the natural habitats of the flora and fauna, which we as Coloradans hold so dear?

Finally, and perhaps most controversial, has Summit County considered a restriction on the number of acres a single home can occupy? We are not referring to operating ranches, but rather to the large, primarily second homes nestled throughout the valley that occupy 3 acres or more of surrounding land. A limitation on the lot size or footprint of these surroundings might provide additional recreational acres for both visitors and residents. Summit County needs to grow forward, but it needs to do so at a pace sustainable for the residents and our natural surroundings.