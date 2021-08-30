Letter to the editor: Treat one another with respect to move toward solutions

After attending both recent community discussions on critical race theory, I noticed a common thread: Those who expressed the minority opinion were treated less welcome and less respected by some people with the majority opinion at the event.

At the Solidarity Talk, one of the participants expressed that she felt hurt by members of the majority viewpoint as she talked. It was noted that some members of the audience were giving her looks of anger and disgust while she was speaking. This did create an uncomfortable environment for someone with a minority opinion.

Since the Aug. 13 presentation, one of the questioners has expressed that she felt hurt by members with the majority viewpoint. Some in the audience were quick to express their disapproval of her communication and did so with anger and disgust. This also created an uncomfortable environment for someone with a minority opinion.

Kudos to both women for staying calm and kind, and handling themselves with grace in the face of disrespect.

Some people on both sides choose to disrespect people who are different and disagree with them. If we are to solve complicated problems in our school district, community and country, we are going to need to include all the best ideas from all sides of the issue, as no one side has all the answers. We will need to treat one another with the upmost respect and move toward solutions with a sense of inclusion by searching out and finding ideas that are new and different instead of treating opposing ideas and the people who sincerely hold them with disrespect, anger and disgust.

Attending both events has given me the opportunity to see the humanity and goodness of both sides. It also reminds me that both sides have work left to do.