Letter to the editor: Trust others to make their own decisions about their health

Cheers to Bruce Butler for his commonsense opinion column on the now-expired mask mandate.

The public has been asked to be responsible, wear masks, get vaccinated and boosted, and the public is complying in overwhelming support. Summit County’s infection levels may be concerning to some, but Summit citizens are overwhelmingly vaccinated and are not seeing serious illness, hospitalization or death.

We need to move forward and trust our fellow citizens to make their own decisions about how to care for themselves. Omicron cannot be stopped, and forcing masking on a citizenry that is almost entirely safe from the virus is no longer reasonable.