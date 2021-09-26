Letter to the editor: Trust the education association’s endorsements in the school board election
Breckenridge
This letter is in response to the Sept. 21 Summit Daily News article “Summit County Education Association recommends 4 school board candidates.”
This organization represents over 85% of teachers in the district. Teachers are the ones who will be the most affected by the decisions of the new school board after this election, and they are the ones who have the best interests of our children topmost in their minds. I respect their choices and will vote accordingly! Please join me in voting for Chris Guarino, Kate Hudnut, Johanna Kugler and Lisa Webster.
