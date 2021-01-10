Letter to the editor: Two weeks is too long to leave Trump in power

Like many Summit County residents, I’m a veteran. That doesn’t make any of us special except in one way: We swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution. It’s not something we take lightly. It’s essentially the same oath federal officeholders take, with the exception that we were willing to die for it.

For too long, the president has violated the oath he swore and the sanctity of the office he holds. Wednesday’s actions were the culmination of four years of violations and nothing less than an attempted coup.

Close your eyes. Remind yourself of Wednesday’s images in the Capitol. Now imagine those terrorists had explosives. The vice president and both houses of Congress were all there. They could have wiped out the leadership of our federal government, all except for the one person who inflamed the crowd. He got in the armored limo and headed in the other direction.

Open your eyes now. There were bombs. They were destroyed by law enforcement.

The president is the commander in chief, and our military members follow the lawful orders of those above them. Emphasis on lawful. Trump’s actions demonstrate his mental instability, and that instability should scare the hell out of you. As a vet who worked with nuclear weapons, it scares the hell out of me. This crazy old man has his finger on the trigger. Just remember his threat to North Korea: My nuclear button is “bigger.”

Pence swore the same oath we all did, to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Having a president who is mentally unstable is exactly the reason for the 25th Amendment. Where is Pence? Where is the Cabinet? Two weeks is too long to leave this man with access to anything more powerful than a light bulb.