Letter to the editor: U.S. Postal Service management doesn’t care

I went to the post office in Silverthorne and, after I waded through the overflowing wastebaskets and filth on the floor, something in me snapped. I was in a Third-World environment: a place where the government thumbed its nose at you, a site that demeaned you by its very presence, a hovel you had to enter every day just to get your mail.

Most of the people working in this nasty place are putting in 12-hour days, six days per week. They also are demeaned and disrespected. They’re woefully understaffed and the U.S. Postal Service management doesn’t seem to care.

Ladies and gentlemen of Summit County, join with me in yelling at the top of our lungs, “This must stop! We are mad as hell, and we’re not going to take it anymore!”

Don’t go postal; call your federal representatives and tell them what you think of our mail service: