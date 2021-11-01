Letter to the editor: Unplug from national politics, and plug into the local conversation

The recent Summit School District Board of Education candidate forum revealed some interesting things about the people seeking these volunteer positions.

Chris Guarino, Lisa Webster, Johanna Kugler and Kate Hudnut made it clear they are focused on local issues our students and educators face. These four are paying attention to the ever-increasing needs of our students and the surge of nonnative English speaking students who continue to arrive in Summit by the dozens. They are familiar with the unique funding issues that Colorado schools face. They’re watching the school budget and adding supports for students. They’re encouraging the implementation of social and emotional programs. They’re asking teachers to rework their reading curriculum to catch more students before they fall behind. They’re focused on the rising costs of living for district employees and creating solutions. These are the local conversations we all have in this community.

Other candidates are focused on national topics meant to scare and distract from your local issues. Some candidates are hollering about critical race theory without citing their sources. Some are yelling about more transparency while school board meetings, minutes and decisions are posted publicly on the website. Some are saying the current school board is to blame for every negative issue in the district, even though this board has done more work to make education accessible for every student than ever before. These folks are moving the spotlight from our local concerns to national news distractions. Don’t let them.

As a mom, educator and community member for 20 years, I’m asking you to consider voting for Guarino, Webster, Kugler and Hudnut. They’ve been plugged into Summit County for decades. They don’t let the national conversation steer them away from the needs of local students and educators.