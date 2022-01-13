Letter to the editor: US a backsliding democracy because of Trump presidency

Over one year since the 2020 election and some people are questioning U.S. elections. Our allies are concerned, our adversaries are thrilled, and many U.S. citizens are worried.

Many citizens no longer listen to officials or investigative reporters, rather to opinion personalities and some government representatives who are taking advantage to gain or keep power.

Facts: Trump was warned months before the election that he’d lose unless he changed his messaging. His Nov. 2 approval rating was 44.6%. Carter’s was 45.5% when he lost. Trump ally Attorney General William Barr said “no widespread fraud.” The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s Trump-appointed Chris Krebs said the “2020 election was the most secure in U.S. history.” Over 100 audits proved no widespread fraud. All lawsuits were tossed out by the courts after determining they were without merit.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation monitors elections worldwide. The 57 member countries of the cooperation have monitored U.S. elections since 2002, concluding the 2020 election was secure. The organization’s observers cited concerns about potential U.S. election problems: political polarization eclipsed substantive debate, access to voter registration was unequal, U.S. campaign finance laws were circumvented easily and 10 million voters received “automated disinformation” phone calls.

The organization’s report criticized Trump, who “repeatedly used his official capacity for political advantage ,” cast doubt on mail ballots despite negligible evidence, declared victory before the winner was clear, “engaged in misrepresentation of facts” that exacerbated negative campaigning and “harmed public trust in democratic institutions.”

The organization’s secretary general said, “It’s the first time in my recollection that the incumbent cries foul before the competition actually takes place and before the outcome is known.” The International IDEA think tank added the U.S. to its list of backsliding democracies, stating regression began in 2016 with Trump.