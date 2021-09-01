Letter to the editor: US Postal Service math is fuzzy in Summit County

Dillon has a population of 945. The Dillon post office has 7,990 post office boxes and 99 parking spots.

Breckenridge has a population of 4,938. The Breckenridge post office has 10,020 post office boxes and zero parking spots (street parking only). The annex has about 10 spots with no painted lines.

Frisco has a population of 3,116. The Frisco post office has 6,280 post office boxes and 59 parking spots.

Silverthorne has a population of 4,673. The Silverthorne post office has 6,000 post office boxes and 18 parking spots.

Summit County has a population of 31,011 and 30,290 total mailboxes.

The four mentioned larger towns in Summit County comprise slightly less than half of the county’s total population, thus requiring more postal boxes than the people in each town. But the distribution of postal boxes and parking slots is truly bizarre. This is what U.S. Postal Service management calls “efficient planning”?

Population numbers are from 2019, and the postal box count is current.