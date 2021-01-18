Letter to the editor: Vaccine is first step to making community safer
Dillon
I hardly slept last night because I will get my first COVID-19 vaccination this morning. I am not anxious. I am excited! As an over 70 year old, I have not worshiped in person or participated in my usual volunteer activities. This vaccination is a big step toward making myself and my community safer. It may even make the trips I had to cancel last year possible — and hugging my grandchildren really, really tight. I know that this is not the end of masks and social distancing and all of the other stuff we have been doing. It is a step, and I have the privilege of taking it. I hope my joy and excitement takes root, and others will feel the same way and receive this vaccination.
