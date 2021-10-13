Letter to the editor: Vaccine letter was full of misinformation and misconceptions

Well, you gave it the good old college try, Ted Woodson, but unfortunately your attempt to discredit me was full of misinformation and misconceptions. Firstly, I don’t respond to reductionist and dismissive labels like “anti-vaxer.” If I am allergic to certain foods and prefer to read and understand the ingredients before consuming them, am I anti-food?

I have family members seriously injured from the COVID-19 vaccines so my stance is pro informed consent and freedom of choice. Where there is risk, there must be a choice.