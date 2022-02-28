Letter to the editor: Vaccine protests in Canada were far from peaceful

In his recent column, Bruce Butler opined on what he called a peaceful demonstration of “middle-class, blue-collar citizens“ opposed to the vaccine mandate.

These wonderful folks used their children as foils in the bitter cold against the police, defecated on homeowners’ lawns and driveways, broke into restaurants and soup kitchens, blocked roads and bridges between Canada and the U.S., cost international commerce hundreds of millions of dollars, and created disturbances nightly with horns blaring, fireworks, loud music and speeches. Not to mention the trailers filled with weapons and ammunition and people willing to use them.

My brother lives a block from the Parliament Buildings, the center of the disturbance in Ottawa. Ask him about peaceful protest!

My son lives in Toronto, where he had to pick his way through checkpoints and around semis blocking downtown streets to get to work. His wife and all medical personnel were warned not to wear scrubs or carry any medical ID to work as these peace-loving folks were harassing anyone who obviously worked at the city’s hospitals and clinics.

Perhaps Butler should stop spreading misinformation and stick to subjects he knows something about and let Canada handle protests as it sees fit.