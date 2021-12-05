Letter to the editor: Vail doesn’t need customer service because it doesn’t care
Ric Pocius
Breckenridge
Letter writer Tom Bedford asks the question: “How does Vail operate with such poor service?” The answer is simple: It is the evil empire. It doesn’t care and is more than happy to tell you to “pound sand.”
