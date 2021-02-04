Letter to the editor: Vail Resorts refused to offer refund despite restrictions
Garner, North Carolina
We were scheduled to make our annual ski trip to Summit County in January. Our availability was limited due to school schedules for kids. It so happened that our dates coincided when Summit County had a lodging restriction in place that prohibited multiple households from cohabiting.
When I called about the situation, I was told I qualified for a refund. A month later, I finally receive an email saying there was not a qualifying event. As a result, the lodging company is pocketing my money, using the denial as their own form of stimulus.
