Letter to the editor: Vail Resorts should do the right thing and offer a refund

In February, I canceled my ski trip to Keystone because I take medicine that causes me to be immunocompromised, and I was not willing to expose myself to various possible threats a trip would present. I was not vaccinated at that time. My cancellation meant my 20-year dependent son would not be going either as we were not willing to undergo all the costs of the trip just for him, and he could not go any other time. I applied for a refund from Vail (through American Claims Management), and it was granted. My son’s request was denied because they said he could have gone, even though I could not. It did not matter to them that a ski trip for middle-class people like me (occupation: teacher) only makes sense when you can spread the significant costs (transportation, lodging) over multiple people, and he could not afford to pay for this trip on his own.

I was disappointed and even wrote a letter to Vail Resort CEO Rob Katz about the situation. I did not get a response.

I then read this summer that Katz donated $39 million of Vail Resorts stock he owned to a charity — an amazingly generous gesture. Not surprisingly, it made me suspect the value of his stock is higher because of his company’s policy of denying refunds to people like me and protecting the bottom line.

Katz, please refund the $389 for my son’s ski pass. While a technicality in the legalese in your extended terms of agreement might say that you don’t have to, the right thing to do is to pay the refund.