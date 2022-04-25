Letter to the Editor: Vail Resorts should let people fight fraudulent pass violations

I’m writing this mainly as public service announcement to Epic Pass owners considering renewal.

I only know this because it happened to me this year. When you click “agree” on the otherwise-unread terms and conditions online, you agree to suspension of your pass for fraudulent use. Vail takes this to mean if you loose your pass and someone else is caught using it, the pass will be revoked.

You cannot talk to or find out the name of the human who cancels it. They will not let you argue or explain. You will be referred to an e-mail address which will generate corporate boilerplate.

This was my experience while out of the country this year. The rest of the terms and conditions are equally one-sided, since I now have read them.

Buyer, beware.