Letter to the editor: Vail Resorts won’t respond to questions about refund denial

The following are excerpts of an email I sent to Vail Resorts on Feb. 20 after multiple attempts to resolve over the phone:

We have been denied a refund or credit for our Epic Passes this past season.

I attempted to contact an agent but was unable to talk with anyone about this denial.

My wife and I were to accompany our daughter and their family to Breckenridge from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2. We had booked reservations for a home, airfares, shuttles and ski passes.

We expected that COVID would be long gone by the time for our trip. Unfortunately, it was not.

My wife and I contracted COVID in mid-November. We were uncertain at any long-term effects.

My daughter’s family had not contracted COVID but were concerned about the spike in cases in Summit County. With four school-age children, the risk of being quarantined was significant.

There were too many risk factors, given the COVID conditions in Summit at the time, and we decided to cancel our trip.

We immediately contacted the owner of the home we had rented, and they gave us the choice of a refund or credit for next year. The airlines gave us full credit for future travel, and Epic Mountain Shuttle refunded our money.

All of our trip expense had been taken care of except the ski passes. I don’t understand the treatment given by Vail Resorts.

We canceled the trip because of a risk to our family that was greater than we were willing to take.

I certainly understood if a refund could not have been made, but at a minimum, a credit for next year should be given. We did not use the passes.

We have not had a response by Vail Resorts to our requests. This is terrible customer service.