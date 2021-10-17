Letter to the editor: Vote 4 For the Kids

Mostly due to my husband’s military service, living and working in eight states, I know what it’s like to be the “The New Kid on the Block” (poems by Jack Prelutsky). Probably, four other women know the meaning of this delightful poem for kids, as well. There are many talented, qualified and experienced candidates running for the Summit School District Board of Education, however, there are four in particular voters should not ignore.

Please take the time to read Summit Daily pieces by Kim Langley and Manuela Michaels, and take the time to check out four women’s outstanding bios at their website! In addition to their mom and grandma roles, they share a wealth of experiences from military service, Peace Corps, English as a second language, volunteering in schools, school leadership and financial management. They share a strong desire to contribute even more knowledge and skills to our community by running in the upcoming school board election. At a time when we are faced with so many issues affecting our children’s academic and educational needs, these four women have introduced themselves to our community as a winning team of candidates! After you read their bios at their website or read their Summit Daily pieces, I am sure you won’t be disappointed and will vote for kids by voting for all four women.