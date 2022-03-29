Letter to the editor: Vote Elizabeth Skrzypczak-Adrian for Frisco Town Council

Of the new candidates running for Frisco Town Council, Elizabeth Skrzypczak-Adrian has lived in Frisco the longest. However, her exceptional qualification doesn’t come from that number on paper; it comes from the depth of relationships and community involvement she has developed over those 25 years.

I met Skrzypczak-Adrian when I started working at her small business in Frisco. We got along quickly, exchanging laughs about day-to-day tribulations and sharing basic details of our lives, but I soon realized there’s much more to her than a friendly exterior. She’s determined and ambitious (recently completing a master’s in geocriticism) but with no ego or pretension. She’s sharp and perceptive, observing more than you’d guess by how approachable and nonjudgmental she remains.

As her employee, I’ve seen her hard work firsthand and her kindhearted interactions with friends, patrons and other business owners. I coached her daughter in biking and witnessed how loving of a parent she is. I talked to her about my own housing struggles and heard her passionate ideas for change. I now know it’s hard to find an aspect of Frisco she hasn’t touched. With roots in the business community, creative community and education system, her list of civic engagement is too long to regurgitate here.

We need council members who have a practical sense of how their decisions affect residents. We need members who will fight for what’s best for locals while embracing change and growth. As a business owner, homeowner and parent, Skrzypczak-Adrian is deeply connected to the most pressing challenges facing our town. I have no doubt her personal quest to continue learning and bettering herself extends to her community, too.

I’m voting for Skrzypczak-Adrian because of her knowledge of this community, her experience in so many layers of its evolution and her genuine love for Frisco.