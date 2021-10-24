Letter to the editor: Vote for candidates who advocate for the whole child

Saying that the focus of schools needs to be on reading, writing, arithmetic and also on improving test scores is such a simple talking point. The reality is that standardized tests just show one moment in time, and students are so much more than a test score.

Vote for the candidates who advocate for the whole child.

People may argue that equity can have more than one definition, but the district has created a definition for equity in their policy. It is a definition that all the candidates, without exception, have said that they support. There is no need to fear some secret agenda. Vote for the candidates who will work to serve every child every day with equity.

The board hosts meetings virtually. The minutes and agendas are posted publicly. They have made changes based upon feedback from the community. You can see those changes in the equity policy as well as in other decisions. Vote for the candidates who understand that some matters are private, while continuing to be transparent.

Vote for the candidates who reach out to the community.

Vote for the candidates who have knowledge of how funding works in Colorado and who have advocated for improvements to school funding.

Vote for the candidates who understand that as a board they have just one employee, the superintendent, and who also understand that they are not elected to micromanage teachers.

Vote for the candidates who are willing to meet with the Summit County Education Association.

Vote for the candidates who have shown a commitment to our community, students and staff.

Vote for the candidates who stepped up when there were vacancies on the board.

Vote for Chris Guarino, Johanna Kugler, Lisa Webster and Kate Hudnut.