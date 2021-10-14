Letter to the editor: Vote for collaborative and open-minded school board candidates

Any environment is strengthened when investors are able to collaborate. Summit School District teachers, students and families will grow by having a board of education that is open to ideas and challenges.

As a teacher in the district for six years, Chris Guarino, Kate Hudnut, Johanna Kugler and Lisa Webster are the best choice for our community. They support teachers and students equally and consciously make decisions based on the needs of our community. Summit School District needs teachers and board members who are invested in the growth of our students. Support our teachers in voting for four board candidates who are collaborative and open-minded.