Letter to the editor: Vote for Kate Hudnut in the school board election

I am writing this letter to endorse Kate Hudnut for the Summit School District Board of Education. I have known Kate for many years both as a colleague and a friend. We worked together for 18 months on the school board, and I was able to watch her leadership skills grow and flourish.

As the president of the board, Kate brought a quiet, thoughtful leadership style to the position. She was always open to hearing both sides of a position and allowed the group process to unfold. Kate also was incredibly knowledgeable about educational best practices at the local, state and federal levels. She was not afraid to tackle the tough issues facing our district.

What stands out most for me about Kate was her passion and dedication to the Summit School District. Last year, Kate easily spent 30 hours a week managing the complicated work of the district. The work was not easy due to many different opinions and approaches on how to manage a school district during COVID-19. Kate’s commitment to the parents, teachers and children has never wavered during the last year.

The Summit School District needs stable, knowledgeable leadership in the coming year. Hudnut has a proven track record of commitment to the district and the Summit County community. Please vote for Kate Hudnut for a two-year term on the Summit School District Board of Education.