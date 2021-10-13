Letter to the editor: Vote for Lisa Webster for Summit School District Board of Education

I proudly write this letter to recommend Lisa Webster to a four-year term on the Summit School District Board of Education. I have known Webster since she moved to the county 11 years ago, most recently while she served as a board member in my tenure as superintendent of schools in Summit County.

A school board member’s role is to represent and advocate for the community while prioritizing the needs and interests of students and the school system. Webster understands the role of governance that the school board plays. She is dedicated to the achievement of every student and listens to learn so that she may serve each of those students in her role.

To best support students and learning, Webster has dedicated herself to the community and school district. The roles she has fulfilled in the community are vast and too many to list, but I urge each of you to find out more about these contributions. Specifically as a present and former member of the board, Webster is an expert in school finance and the impact of legislation on school districts and their fiscal and organizational health. She will continue to be that expert and advocate for what the board needs to be well-informed in leadership and decision-making.

Every student, staff member, parent and community member benefits when our schools are vibrant, innovative, successful entities. Webster is a self-proclaimed doer, who will work collaboratively to strengthen and build upon what makes Summit School District great: our students, staff, parents and community.

Please vote for Webster for a four-year term on the Summit School District Board of Education.