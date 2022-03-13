Letter to the editor: Vote for Todd Rankin for Breckenridge Town Council

Please vote for Todd Rankin for Breckenridge Town Council.

I met Rankin in 2010. In the time since, I have worked, traveled and recreated with him many times. I have been impressed with his ability to recognize, understand and problem-solve the challenges facing Breckenridge today.

No stranger to public service, he has been involved for many years behind the scenes.

As chair of the Breckenridge Events Committee, Rankin has helped navigate the hot topic of events in a busier and busier Breckenridge. He understands what locals can accept, and what visitors have come to expect, for events in Breck. It’s an ongoing discussion, and Rankin has contributed with a measured and thoughtful approach, usually asking the group what is best for locals. As a member of this committee, I have been impressed with Rankin’s ability to run an efficient meeting and be a good listener.

As a long-time member of Summit County’s Open Space Advisory Commission, Rankin has been quietly at work. For many, access to trails is vital in helping Breckenridge remain livable given its growth. Rankin understands this on a personal level. He is an avid mountain biker and avails himself of the trail network regularly. He is known to study maps “just for fun,” looking for new opportunities.

As a Realtor, Rankin has insight into Breck’s biggest issue: housing. His knowledge and experience make him uniquely qualified to understand this complex subject. He realizes that locals give Breckenridge its character, its community and its workforce.

And there’s more: Rankin contributed to the Walkable Main conversation during COVID-19 and the successful relocation of Isak Heartstone the troll. He also organizes the annual Skatesgiving fundraiser, which has raised over $100,000 for Summit Youth Hockey.

A vote for Rankin is a win for Breckenridge.