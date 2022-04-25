Letter to the Editor: Vote for two of four candidates in Summit Fire & EMS board election, May 3

Many of you received a flier in the mail this week from the Summit Professional Firefighters Association highlighting two candidates for the Summit Fire & EMS Board of Directors. Please note that this represents the union’s voice and that SF&EMS does not issue endorsements.

Indeed, we are delighted that we have four qualified candidates competing for two open positions who are willing to volunteer their time to help guide our organization in the future.

Absentee voter ballots for registered voters in the district may be requested by e-mail at mhartley@summitfire.org until the close of business on April 26. Otherwise, there will be no ballots distributed in the mail.

Voting will be conducted in person from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, at the Summit Fire & EMS administration building at 0035 County Shops Road in the County Commons complex. We want to encourage all registered voters who live in or own property in the district to vote.