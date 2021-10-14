Letter to the editor: Vote Guarino, Kugler, Webster, Hudnut for school board

With some fellow teachers in our community, I recently had the privilege of interviewing candidates for the four open seats on the Summit School District Board of Education. Nine people are running for these positions. Five candidates responded to our invitations to be interviewed. Four did not.

When deciding which candidates to endorse, we thought about a few key factors: an understanding of students’ needs; a willingness to listen to and work with local educators; a desire to move forward on the equity policy and the Strategic Plan; an ability to support, grow, change and thrive in the school community; a commitment to fiscal responsibility; and strong collaborative skills in a team environment.

When teachers, district officials, school boards, parents and community members work together, students succeed. We are a small mountain community, and having an open mind while listening to all the stakeholders is critically important for board of education members. Chris Guarino, Kate Hudnut, Johanna Kugler and Lisa Webster are highly qualified candidates for our school board.

I have had the honor of working in education for over two decades, and I have been a teacher in this school district since 2015. I am also a parent to four children who have attended all levels of schools in this district since 2011. I am proud to endorse Guarino, Hudnut, Kugler and Webster in the upcoming election.