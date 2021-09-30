Letter to the editor: Vote Johanna Kugler for Summit County Board of Education
Silverthorne
As a wise man once said, “Upon the subject of education … I can only say that I view it as the most important subject which people may be engaged in.” — Abraham Lincoln
This quote is what Johanna Kugler embodies. Every child deserves to get the education that they deserve regardless of their learning ability and age. Kugler’s passion in education focuses on the whole child — not just academics but improving their social and emotional, physical and cognitive development. Working closely with Kugler, I have learned how she values the concept that it takes a village to raise a child successfully. Without the support and accountability of the community, our children will not reach their potential. Working with several parents in the community for several years, Kugler listens to all different sides of a complex subject and makes a decision that places students and their best interests as the sole focus.
With the support of several previous and current parents that Kugler has worked with, along with myself, vote Kugler for the four-year term to the Summit County Board of Education.
