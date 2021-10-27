Letter to the editor: Vote Kate Hudnut for Summit School District Board of Education

I urge you to vote for experience, knowledge and dedication when casting your ballot for Summit school board members.

I have known Kate Hudnut for over 20 years. We have worked together in a variety of capacities including projects with the Family & Intercultural Center and other community organizations.

These past two years, I have watched Hudnut work through unprecedented trying times as president of the Summit school board with an amount of diligence that I could not even fathom. Being on the school board is similar to a full-time, unpaid job, which Hudnut tackles with passion, tenacity, common sense, compassion and a great perspective for the bigger picture, while keeping a focus on the immediate needs. Hudnut is honest, hard working and always willing to listen. She is open-minded and cares immensely about Summit County and our education system.

So when you’re casting your ballot, vote for Hudnut. Let’s give her the chance to take this board and district to the next level. A vote for Hudnut is a vote for experience.