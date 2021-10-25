Letter to the editor: Vote Kate Hudnut off school board this November

The Summit Daily News’ nonpartisan election forum made it very clear that we need a change in the current school board. I feel confident that most of the candidates running for our school board have the best interest of our children in mind, except for one. Kate Hudnut answered her questions with the arrogance of a school board president who has achieved greatness in her time on the board. But sadly that is not the case.

The declining test scores and lack of transparency with the curriculum is a clear example of her shortcomings. She used her platform to point fingers and stereotype Texans, while also saying the district does not teach division and that no one likes to be stereotyped. Her dishonesty about critical race theory only further supports the claims of lack of transparency by concerned parents — not to mention her claim that CRT isn’t even a thing, a bald-faced lie.

If you don’t believe me, go check out her post on the Summit County Parents Facebook page , where on May 14 she encouraged parents to engage “with people in uncomfortable but respectful conversations about race and equity.” She even wrote a template speech for parents to use if they wished, saying we must “engage in civil dialogue” and “truly listen to one another.” This came just days after she spent the majority of the just and equitable education board meeting on Zoom silencing anyone who disagreed with the plan, which was the majority of the people on the call.

You don’t have to love the other candidates, but as a community, we can do far better than Hudnut. Please do the right thing for the kids and vote her out this November.