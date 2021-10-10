Letter to the editor: Vote Lisa Webster for school board

First I would like to extend my gratitude for all Summit School District teachers, staff, board members and students for persevering through the hot seats, the virtual seats, the sanitized seats and the late-night seats throughout the last six quarters of school.

Secondly, I would like to formally recommend voting Lisa Webster for the board of education. When seats were left vacant over the past year, Lisa selflessly stepped up and filled this role knowing how much pressure the board was under. She applied her previous knowledge and experience as the board’s treasurer. Lisa’s understanding of school finance and state legislation is vast, as she has campaigned for numerous school initiatives and served as a member of the Colorado Association for School Boards Legislative Resolution Committee.

In addition to Lisa’s technical knowledge of state and local school policy, she is an active member of numerous community coalitions to improve the health and well-being of students in our community. As a committee member of the Communities That Care coalition, Lisa is a volunteer positive youth development trainer for youth-serving organizations.

I have had the privilege to work alongside Lisa over the years on many community initiatives. Her thoughtfulness, work ethic, dependability and organizational skills have proven to be what it takes to lead in public education.

Please join me and the educators on the Summit County Education Association in voting Lisa Webster along with our other long-time locals Kate Hudnut, Johanna Kugler and Chris Guarino for school board.